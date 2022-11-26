Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 104,624 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Teledyne Technologies worth $466,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after purchasing an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TDY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $420.17. 59,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,008. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.55 and a 200 day moving average of $381.90.
TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
