Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 2,183,842 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,183,842 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $290,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after buying an additional 144,335 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 143,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 198,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,366. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

