Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,896 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 8.38% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $364,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,788. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

