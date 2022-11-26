Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,065 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.00% of FactSet Research Systems worth $438,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.58. 75,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,144. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

