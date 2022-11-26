Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $125.96 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $125,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.10. The company had a trading volume of 124,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $457.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.72.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.