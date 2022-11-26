Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $389.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068,341 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems comprises about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $389,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 320,453 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 160,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 326,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

