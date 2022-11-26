Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.48% of Globus Medical worth $256,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.