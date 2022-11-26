Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of MarketAxess worth $146,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,700. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.28. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

