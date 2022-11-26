Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 86,806 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,806 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $201,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

BOH traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $82.84. 77,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

