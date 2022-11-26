Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €690.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Kering Stock Down 0.4 %

EPA KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €486.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €501.85. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

