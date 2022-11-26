KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

