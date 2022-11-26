Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,898,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

