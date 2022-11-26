KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,910.11

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $2,910.11 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.28 or 0.08313797 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00491877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.73 or 0.29918284 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10007286 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,828.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

