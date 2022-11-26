Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCDF shares. TD Securities raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $24.35 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

