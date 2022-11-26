Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $845.40 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $845.40 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00006599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,837,559 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

