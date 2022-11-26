Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $145.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,104,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,046,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00235588 USD and is up 9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $164.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
