Locus Chain Price Down 24.2% This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $48.11 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

