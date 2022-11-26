LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,943,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,189,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.51% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,409 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 398,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,598. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

