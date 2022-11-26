LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.49% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $780,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB remained flat at $45.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,604. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.