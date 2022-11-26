LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.83% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $542,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.47. 665,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

