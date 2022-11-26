LPL Financial LLC Has $407.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $407,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. 9,701,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,612,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

