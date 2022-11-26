LPL Financial LLC Purchases 101,085 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 10.33% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $1,087,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,197. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

