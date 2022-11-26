Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.37. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.