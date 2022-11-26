Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.00. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

