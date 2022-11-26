M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M Winkworth Price Performance

Shares of LON WINK opened at GBX 160 ($1.89) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.16 ($2.53). The company has a market cap of £20.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.26.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

