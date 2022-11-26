Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

