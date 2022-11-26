Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of Mapfre stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Mapfre has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

