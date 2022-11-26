Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $47.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

