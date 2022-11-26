McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $383.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.07.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

