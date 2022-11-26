Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.96 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.01914792 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012599 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00033588 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.01756704 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

