Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.82 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $791,016.97 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

