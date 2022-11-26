MetaMUI (MMUI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,897.61

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $72.89 million and $104,897.61 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

