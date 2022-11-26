Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

