Mirova Acquires 8,394 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.