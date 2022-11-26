Mirova Buys 304 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirova increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $453.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.98 and a 200 day moving average of $440.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

