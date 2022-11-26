Mirova Has $539,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mirova raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Aflac were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 218.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

