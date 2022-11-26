Mirova Has $870,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mirova raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Prologis were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 319.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

