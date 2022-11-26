Mirova Has $914,000 Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,768 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

