Mirova Invests $260,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mirova purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 5.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Centene by 200.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 144.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

NYSE CNC opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

