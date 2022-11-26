Mirova Purchases Shares of 2,091 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.