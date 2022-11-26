Mirova Sells 275 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirova lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Shares of CHTR opened at $390.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

