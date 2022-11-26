Mirova Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mirova purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7,726.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $369,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1 %

TFX opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $238.59. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

