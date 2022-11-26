Monero (XMR) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $137.76 or 0.00834246 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $76.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,512.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00468937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00121276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00685261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00242982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00251223 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,205,979 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.