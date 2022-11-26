Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $159.84 million and $5.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00077313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,688,965 coins and its circulating supply is 458,773,340 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

