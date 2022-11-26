Morgan Stanley Cuts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $17.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386 over the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 117.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Samsara by 84.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

