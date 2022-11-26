Morgan Stanley Lowers Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $204.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.36.

NYSE:AJG opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

