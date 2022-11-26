Morgan Stanley Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $45.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -413.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

