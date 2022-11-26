Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $65.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of MOS opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

