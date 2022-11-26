Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 500 on March 27th

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 500 ($5.91) per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mountview Estates Price Performance
Shares of Mountview Estates stock opened at £120 ($141.89) on Friday. Mountview Estates has a 1-year low of £110.01 ($130.08) and a 1-year high of £152 ($179.73). The company has a market capitalization of £467.88 million and a PE ratio of 1,769.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 102.53 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of £115.79 and a 200-day moving average of £126.53.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
