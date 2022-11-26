Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 500 on March 27th

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 500 ($5.91) per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

Shares of Mountview Estates stock opened at £120 ($141.89) on Friday. Mountview Estates has a 1-year low of £110.01 ($130.08) and a 1-year high of £152 ($179.73). The company has a market capitalization of £467.88 million and a PE ratio of 1,769.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 102.53 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of £115.79 and a 200-day moving average of £126.53.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.