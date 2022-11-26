MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MYR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 176.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 88,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 142,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Further Reading

